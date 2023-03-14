Lindsay Lohan announces pregnancy in Instagram post

Lindsay Lohan attends the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show at Gotham Hall on...
Lindsay Lohan attends the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show at Gotham Hall on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in New York.(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first child.

The “Mean Girls” star announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post on Tuesday, sharing an image of a baby onesie with “Coming soon...” written on it. The post was captioned “We are blessed and excited!”

Lohan married financier Bader Shammas in 2022, People magazine reported.

A message sent to Lohan’s representative was not immediately returned.

The 36-year-old actor, who was once a tabloid mainstay, has lived overseas for several years and kept a lower public profile.

She recently returned to acting, starring in Netflix’s “Falling for Christmas” last year, and stars in the streaming service’s upcoming romantic comedy “Irish Wish.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several vehicles were involved in a crash Sunday afternoon in Bryan at the intersection of W...
Multiple vehicles involved in Sunday afternoon crash in Bryan
The blue along the equator indicates cooler than normal water in the equatorial pacific
NOAA: La Niña has ended, El Niño conditions possible by end of year
The Harris County District Attorney's Office will decide whether any of the five adults in the...
Girl, 3, kills sister in accidental shooting at Texas home
Truck crashes into Firme Fades Barber Shop in Bryan .
Caught on Camera: Pickup truck crashes into barber shop in Bryan, repairs underway
Police responding to reports of a shooting at the apartment in northwest Dallas around 7:10...
Police: 4 dead in shooting at Dallas apartment building

Latest News

A roadway caution sign is seen as motorists commute during a winter snow storm Tuesday, March...
Northeast winter storm knocks out power, closes schools
Ukrainian Emergency Service rescuers work on a building damaged by shelling in Kramatorsk,...
US says Russian warplane hits American drone over Black Sea
Ways to save on Spring Break
Tips to save on your trip or staycation this spring break
A 90-year-old woman in Arizona spent her birthday skydiving.
'I had no fear whatsoever': Grandmother spends 90th birthday jumping out of an airplane
A 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather has been placed on the Brazos Valley and a large portion...
Beginning of the rainbow: Severe weather possible ahead of St. Patrick’s Day