A new home on the horizon: Bryan family finds hope through city program

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A Bryan family whose home was deemed unlivable is finding hope through a city program designed to help homeowners with significant repairs.

Sheryl Bell Smith and her family were forced to leave their home of over 40 years due to it being deemed unsafe. The home on Wellington Avenue in Bryan suffered major damage during the winter storm of 2021.

Despite their sadness at seeing their old home destroyed, they’re grateful for a new, safe place where they can be together and comfortable.

“The building is torn down but the memories are still in our hearts,” says Smith.

With the help of the program, the Smith family is now one step closer to creating new memories in a brand-new home.

“To have the house torn down, it hurts, and to see all that destroyed but I would have been destroyed if I stayed here any longer because my house has shifted to my gas meter and they said just another little shift it was gonna blow me up,” Smith says.

The Smith family watching their home be demolished from a distance. (KBTX)

The City of Bryan Homeowner Assistance Major Rehabilitation program provides funding to a contractor to perform the repairs or, in some cases, completely rebuild the home if it’s not feasible to repair.

Martin Caesar, who is a construction project specialist with the Community Development Services Department of the City of Bryan, thinks that a safe and secure home can have a positive impact on the lives of families for generations.

“A home is the greatest indicator of a child’s success. I mean it’s your future. It’s the idea do your kids go to college, do they have a future? Can they come home to a place where they feel like it’s theirs, secure, safe? It’s almost incalculable the value of a place like that,” says Caesar.

Caesar says the city consistently takes steps to educate and encourage residents to take advantage of the assistance programs available to them. He views these programs as essential benefits and rights for all community members.

“These benefits are what I would consider to be the rights of any citizen of the United States in good standing to have the benefit of federal funding. That’s your tax dollars,” says Caesar. " We are a highly reactive, highly interactive city, and particularly in our department, community development, we have active activities with community groups on a regular basis. We’ve had seminars in the past for healthy homes and home maintenance and we continue to reach out in that same fashion to make sure that people are aware of the opportunities available to them.”

According to the city of Bryan, the funding comes from grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and is provided in the form of a 0% interest loan that the homeowner has to repay based on their ability to do so. City documents say the loan may be partially deferred for households earning less than 50% of the area’s median income. The homeowner has to also sign a note and deed of trust with the city before the construction work begins.

In order to qualify the city says your property must be a house or condo in the Bryan city limits. Manufactured or modular homes can be eligible if they’re built on a slab and you own both the house and land. Your property must also comply with all the environmental and development guidelines, including code compliance, utilities, zoning, setbacks, minimum lot size, and staff inspection. If your property can’t be fixed or rebuilt because of these requirements, you might have the option to move to a different location if one is available. Additionally, your property can’t be in a 100-year floodplain area unless you obtain flood insurance. If your home was built before 1978, it can be rehabilitated if it passes a lead-based paint test or if it’s rebuilt.

Martin Caesar from the city believes that having a secure and safe home can change lives for generations. The city regularly educates residents about these programs and encourages them to take advantage of them through community activities and seminars on healthy homes and home maintenance.

“We have activities with community groups on a regular basis. We’ve had seminars in the past for healthy homes and home maintenance and we continue to reach out in that same fashion,” says Caesar.

Sherry Smith and Martin Caesar (KBTX)

Smith says she’s excited to move into her new home and is looking forward to cooking and entertaining her family and friends there.

“It’s going be something out of this world. I’m glad my old home is not what it used to be but my new home is going be better than ever and ever, says Smith.

Sherry and the Smith family say they’re grateful for the city of Bryan and Caesar.

Without the assistance of Martin Caesar and the city of Bryan, Sherry believes her new home would not have been possible.

For more information on the city of Bryan’s community development programs click here or contact Martin Caesar with the city of Bryan’s Community Development Services Department at 979-209-5185 or mcaesar@bryantx.gov

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.