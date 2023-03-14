Officials warn spring breakers about Portuguese man o’ war infestation

Officials in South Walton say they're dealing with thousands of Portuguese man o' war on the...
Officials in South Walton say they're dealing with thousands of Portuguese man o' war on the coast. The creatures are wind riders so they come with the current, sometimes unexpectedly.(South Walton Fire District)
By Lauren Harksen and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH WALTON, Fl. (WBRC/Gray News) - Officials on the Gulf Coast are warning spring breakers heading to the area about an infestation of Portuguese man o’ war.

The creature is similar to a jellyfish but can be more dangerous. Those with the South Walton Fire District say the venom is quite powerful and could send you to the hospital.

Beach Safety Director David Vaughan says there are thousands of man o’ war on the beaches and in the water right now. The creatures are wind riders so they come with the current, sometimes unexpectedly.

Vaughan says it’s most common for those from out of town, who are unaware of the dangers out on the Gulf, to get hurt while out on the beach.

“Statistically, one in about 10,000 people will have an anaphylactic-type allergic reaction to that where it could close up the airways,” Vaughan said. “So, think bee stings needing an Epi-pen or something like that, like a peanut allergy.”

Fire officials said to use warm water to relieve the pain of a sting.

If you see a purple flag out on the beach, dangerous marine life is in the water.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several vehicles were involved in a crash Sunday afternoon in Bryan at the intersection of W...
Multiple vehicles involved in Sunday afternoon crash in Bryan
The blue along the equator indicates cooler than normal water in the equatorial pacific
NOAA: La Niña has ended, El Niño conditions possible by end of year
The Harris County District Attorney's Office will decide whether any of the five adults in the...
Girl, 3, kills sister in accidental shooting at Texas home
Truck crashes into Firme Fades Barber Shop in Bryan .
Caught on Camera: Pickup truck crashes into barber shop in Bryan, repairs underway
Police responding to reports of a shooting at the apartment in northwest Dallas around 7:10...
Police: 4 dead in shooting at Dallas apartment building

Latest News

A 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather has been placed on the Brazos Valley and a large portion...
Beginning of the rainbow: Severe weather possible ahead of St. Patrick’s Day
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update: March 14
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update: March 14
Ukrainian Emergency Service rescuers work on a building damaged by shelling in Kramatorsk,...
US: Russian fighter jet hits American drone over Black Sea
Jorge Ivan Santos Camacho was charged with multiple crimes, including human trafficking and...
Missing Texas girl found locked in North Carolina shed; suspect arrested
FILE - Sarah Bentley, second from left, leads songs at an International Women's Day Sit-In for...
Abortion pill access case: Judge wants ‘less advertisement’