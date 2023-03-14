Prepare your paintbrush and easel for this year’s Art Walk

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Art Walk is returning to the streets of Downtown Caldwell, and the Burleson County Chamber of Commerce still has room for more creatives to get involved and show off their work.

This one-day art event will highlight local artists and businesses in Burleson County, giving Downtown shops and restaurants a chance to connect with fellow artists.

You too will be able to stop at each of the participating businesses to view and visit with the wonderful artists and enjoy live music. There will also be activities for the kids.

Director of the Burleson County Chamber, Susan B. Mott, says this event is important because it helps promote local business and art. She says if you want to be added to the lineup as an artist, vontact the chamber.

Committee Member, Marsha Kocurek, adds that the organization is doing something new and different this year. She says they are partnering up with the Domestic Violence Task Force to bring awareness to domestic abuse.

“April is child abuse awareness month. There were 43 confirmed cases of child abuse in Burleson County, but we want to bring a positive spin and talk about how children can be happy in their childhood. So we are going to focus on some childhood art and have that displayed at local businesses. Children through different ages can express their art,” Kocurek said.

The Art Walk is Saturday, April 1 in The Square Downtown Caldwell from 10 AM to 2 PM.

If you are an artist and would like to participate, please contact the Chamber at 979-567-0000.

