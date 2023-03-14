Significant cold set to blow into Brazos Valley by tail-end of spring break

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Winter around the Brazos Valley found it hard to experience actual winter-like temperatures for much of the season. That is set to change just days ahead of the official start of the spring season. An uncharacteristically widespread plunge of polar air is expected to reach the area ahead of sunrise St. Patrick’s Day.

TEMPERATURES THROUGH THE REMAINDER OF SPRING BREAK

Monday proved to be a gem of an afternoon as overcast cleared to sunshine and highs just missed the 70° mark by late day. A passing disturbance will drop afternoon highs to the low/mid-60s for much of the area Tuesday as clouds muddle up the sky once again and a few passing showers attempt to fall. If that rain can materialize, select parts of the Brazos Valley may only manage to climb to the 50s by late day!

Forecast temperatures for Bryan-College Station through the remainder of the week (KBTX)

Thermometers work on warming Wednesday and Thursday as a south wind takes back over. Wednesday is the next choice weather day as a cool morning is followed up with a very comfortable afternoon. Thursday finds the Gulf air in full control: morning 60s warm to near 80° as a strong south-southwest wind blows 15-20mph. There is a storm potential here -- more on that below -- before temperatures take a mighty stumble backward by 20° or more...

COLD AIR PLUNGES IN FRIDAY

The next cold front arrives sometime between late Thursday evening and the wee small hours of Friday morning. Temperatures will drop as much as 30° - 35° directly behind the front, landing in the upper 30s/low 40s by daybreak Friday. Factor in a blustery wind at 20-25mph, with gusts 30mph or higher, and it will feel like it is as low as 30° - 35° when you step out during the morning hours. Oh...and lingering rain is expected to continue at least through the first half of the morning.

Forecast temperatures (white) and wind chills (pink) mid-Friday morning (KBTX)

This shallow, cold air mass is expected to hold afternoon highs to the mid-50s Friday, as rain clears from north to south. Some of the latest data to arrive in the PinPoint Weather Center, as of Monday night, suggests that thermometers may not climb out of the 40s in spots! Exactly how cold this air will be is something that needs fine-tuning over the coming days, but regardless, plan for a significant change and some of the coldest air the area has experienced since the third weekend of February.

RAIN/STORMS LEAD IN THIS COLD AIR -- A FEW COULD BE SEVERE

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Brazos Valley in an outlook for potential severe weather anytime Thursday afternoon, evening, and overnight. While this is a moving target that will be adjusted over the coming days, it is a risk that needs to be monitored.

The Storm Prediction Center has place the Brazos Valley under a risk for isolated severe weather Thursday (KBTX)

RECEIVE SEVERE WEATHER ALERTS AS THEY ARE ISSUED FOR YOUR AREA WITH THE KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP

If storms can form Thursday afternoon, isolated strong/severe activity is not ruled out. Rotating storms that can produce hail to the size of a quarter or larger and strong winds will be the main concern to keep an eye out for. A tornado threat is not ruled out, but not the highest threat of the day. Still, this is a conditional chance: the “CAP” or lid on the atmosphere may hold by a very thin margin, holding back storm development through the peak warmth of the afternoon.

BIG FRONT COMING: Thursday - Friday

Thursday brings a conditional chance for isolated strong/severe storms (wind/hail concern). That chance may be held back but a front unlocks likely rain as temperatures D..R..O..P



Wind chill Friday morning: low 30s! #bcstx #txwx pic.twitter.com/5zzClZj3Kk — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) March 14, 2023

As the cold front arrives, a line of rain and storms, capable of strong wind, is expected to unzip near and over the Brazos Valley. A passing disturbance behind the front will add to the rain chance through the first half of Friday. Generally, 0.75″ to 1.25″ of rain looks up for grabs area-wide, with localized higher totals up to 2.0″ not ruled out should stronger storms manage to develop.

Details will change and come in clearer as we get closer to this significant weather shift. Certainly, a forecast to check back on a spring break and outdoor plans continue this week.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.