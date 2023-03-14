Texas A&M prepares for NCAA Championships

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 25 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team travels to the 2023 NCAA Championships at the Jones Aquatic Center, with competition running from Wednesday, March 15 through Saturday, March 18. A full schedule with start times and events can be found below.

Nine Aggies prepare to represent Texas A&M, having been nationally-ranked all season, at NCAAs this week. Swimmers Aviv Barzelay, Giulia Goerigk, Abby Grottle, Bobbi Kennett, Andrea Perttula, Chloe Stepanek and Olivia Theall, along with divers Alyssa Clairmont and Joslyn Oakley have qualified and will be joined by relay alternates Jordan Buechler and Sarah Szklaruk Traipe. A&M also qualified all five relays for the meet.

Stepanek returns the most experience at the Championship meet and looks to lead the way in the freestyle events as she qualified in the 50, 100 and 200. Stepanek clocked a personal best time in the 50 free (22.09) at SEC Championships and brought home a silver medal in the 200 free (1:43.37), the third medal of her career.

In the Maroon & White’s Last Chance Meet, the junior swam a lifetime best time of 47.67 in the 100 free. Theall notched personal bests in both fly events at Art Adamson Invite earlier this season. Her time of 51.25 in the 100 fly ranks 15th nationally and her time of 1:54.81 in the 200 fly is also a top-25 time this season.

Competing individually in the 100 breast are Kennett and Perttula. At SEC Championships, Kennett clocked a season-best time of 59.55 in the event, while Perttlua lowered her personal best after going 59.69. Grottle has thrived in her distance events all season and will represent the Maroon & White in the 1650 free, and recently lowered her personal top time in the mile after touching the wall in 16:12.04 at SECs.

Newcomer Goerigk holds the 11th-fastest time in the nation this season in the 400 IM, swimming an NCAA qualifying time of 4:05.75 which was also tabbed the seventh fastest in program history.

Barzelay leads the team in the 200 backstroke this season as she recorded 1:52.91 at the SEC Championships.

Clairmont has led the women’s diving crew, competing at her second NCAA Championships.

The platform specialist has now qualified to compete in all three diving events in back-to-back years.

Oakley joins the senior as she has had a stately Aggie debut season, punching her ticket to the NCAAs in both the 1-meter and the 3-meter.

Live results can be found here or on the Meet Mobile app, and results for the diving portion of the meet can be found here.

The meet will be streamed on ESPN3.

Complete Schedule:

Wednesday, March 15 Finals – 5 p.m. – 200 Medley Relay, 800 Free Relay

Thursday, March 16 Prelims – 9 a.m. Finals – 5 p.m. – 500 Free, 200 IM, 50 Free, 1-Meter, 200 Free Relay

Friday, March 17 Prelims – 9 a.m.Finals – 5 p.m. – 400 IM, 100 Fly, 200 Free, 100 Back, 3-Meter, 400 Medley Relay

Saturday, March 18 Prelims – 9 a.m.Finals – 5 p.m. – 1650 Free, 200 Back, 100 Free, 200 Breast, 200 Fly, Platform, 400 Free Relay

