Three held in McLennan County on aggravated assault, attempted kidnapping charges

Michael Allan Hofstetter, 45, and Kayla Ashley Pierce, 35, each were placed under bonds...
Michael Allan Hofstetter, 45, and Kayla Ashley Pierce, 35, each were placed under bonds totaling $375,000 in an incident involving Hofstetter’s ex-girlfriend and another man in the 4800 block of Ross Road.(KWTX)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen man, and a man and a woman from Bryan, Texas, remain in the McLennan County Jail after their arrests on aggravated assault and attempted kidnapping charges in a Sunday night incident on Ross Road in northern McLennan County.

Michael Allan Hofstetter, 45, and Kayla Ashley Pierce, 35, each were placed under bonds totaling $375,000 in an incident involving Hofstetter’s ex-girlfriend and another man in the 4800 block of Ross Road.

According to arrest warrant affidavits, a woman was in the driveway of a friend’s house when Hofstetter and Pierce rode to the residence with another man driving. The woman walked to the roadway to talk to Hofstetter and continued walking as they talked. The driver of the car passed them and parked across the roadway, blocking the woman, arrest records allege.

Pierce yelled at the woman from the vehicle and tried to convince her to get in the car, the affidavits allege. Hofstetter reportedly became angry and headbutted the woman on her forehead, “causing her to believe his aggression was escalating,” according to the affidavit.

The woman began to walk back to the home, with Hofstetter following and continuing to argue. Once they reached the driveway, Hofstetter grabbed the hood of the woman’s jacket and tried to force her into the vehicle, the affidavits allege. The force pulled the jacket tight around the woman’s neck and she reported to deputies that it hurt her.

She broke away and ran to take shelter in a barn. While she was running, she heard several shots from what she believed to be a BB gun. Once she reached the barn, she heard yelling and saw Hofstetter leaning out the rear passenger’s door while brandishing what she believed to be a BB rifle. He also fired it at the woman’s friend who had walked toward the property to help her, hitting him in the back, according to the affidavit.

Tim Blackburn, 28, also of Bryan, was arrested in the incident and also was charged with...
Tim Blackburn, 28, also of Bryan, was arrested in the incident and also was charged with attempted kidnapping and two counts of aggravated assault. However, no arrest affidavits for Blackburn were available Tuesday. He remains jailed under bonds totaling $450,000.(KWTX GRAPHIC)

Another man, Tim Blackburn, 28, of Bryan, was arrested in the incident and also was charged with attempted kidnapping and two counts of aggravated assault.

However, no arrest affidavits for Blackburn were available Tuesday. He remains jailed under bonds totaling $450,000.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aircraft landed in a field near the Texas A&M University Health Science Center between...
Bryan Business Council issues statement about disabled airplane on their property
A 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather has been placed on the Brazos Valley and a large portion...
Beginning of the rainbow: Severe weather possible ahead of St. Patrick’s Day
The Smith family and city of Bryan construction specialist Martin Caesar outside the family...
A new home on the horizon: Bryan family finds hope through city program
Bryan-College Station Salvation Army in need of volunteers and donations.
As Emergency SNAP benefits end, food pantries see heightened need for food assistance
OPIOID SETTLEMENT
City of Bryan set to receive first payment from nationwide opioid settlement

Latest News

Daylight saving time impacting sleep schedules and heart health
The impact of Daylight Saving time on sleep
Strong storms are expected to roll through the area Thursday night along with a cold front that...
Strong storms expected Thursday night
A&M expert on impact of daylight saving time on sleep routine
A&M expert on impact of daylight saving time on sleep routine
Focus at Four: Rep. Michael McCaul provides legislative update
Focus at Four: Rep. Michael McCaul provides legislative update
KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)