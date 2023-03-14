United Way, Lions Pride Sports team up for ‘Fight 2 Unite’

Fight 2 Unite will take place April 14 at Edible Field
Fight 2 Unite will take place April 14 at Edible Field(Lions Pride Sports)
By Conner Beene
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the second year in a row United Way of the Brazos Valley and Lions Pride Sports are partnering together to host an event for the community.

The nonprofit organization and pro-wrestling production company will host Fight 2 Unite at Edible Field in Bryan on April 14.

Pro favorites like Mia Friday, Trent Mercer, Zane Valero and more will make appearances at the event.

All of the proceeds will go to the United Way of the Brazos Valley.

Tickets and VIP options are on sale now.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several vehicles were involved in a crash Sunday afternoon in Bryan at the intersection of W...
Multiple vehicles involved in Sunday afternoon crash in Bryan
The blue along the equator indicates cooler than normal water in the equatorial pacific
NOAA: La Niña has ended, El Niño conditions possible by end of year
The Harris County District Attorney's Office will decide whether any of the five adults in the...
Girl, 3, kills sister in accidental shooting at Texas home
Truck crashes into Firme Fades Barber Shop in Bryan .
Caught on Camera: Pickup truck crashes into barber shop in Bryan, repairs underway
Police responding to reports of a shooting at the apartment in northwest Dallas around 7:10...
Police: 4 dead in shooting at Dallas apartment building

Latest News

College Station hiring Parks and Recreation staff as summer approaches
Baker Megan Wise of Sweet Pea Confections shares baked and no-bake pie recipes and techniques...
Celebrate National Pi Day with your favorite slice
A 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather has been placed on the Brazos Valley and a large portion...
Beginning of the rainbow: Severe weather possible ahead of St. Patrick’s Day
Aggieland Humane Society in need of foster parents and items to care for kittens
Aggieland Humane Society hosting kitten shower