United Way, Lions Pride Sports team up for ‘Fight 2 Unite’

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the second year in a row United Way of the Brazos Valley and Lions Pride Sports are partnering together to host an event for the community.

The nonprofit organization and pro-wrestling production company will host Fight 2 Unite at Edible Field in Bryan on April 14.

Pro favorites like Mia Friday, Trent Mercer, Zane Valero and more will make appearances at the event.

All of the proceeds will go to the United Way of the Brazos Valley.

Tickets and VIP options are on sale now.

