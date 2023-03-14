Valentine named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

Texas A&M Softball(KBTX)
By Tyler Pounds, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M softball standout Riley Valentine has been named the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday.

Valentine went 3-for-5, including a home run and a double in Texas A&M’s pair of wins over No. 7 Arkansas to open league play. On Saturday, Valentine blasted a moon shot over the left field fence to put the Aggies on the board first before winning 2-0. The following day, Valentine scored two runs and smashed a double to drive in a run as the Maroon & White routed the Razorbacks, 9-1, in five innings.

In total, Valentine registered a 1.400 slugging percentage and .667 on-base percentage, with three hits, three runs and two RBI in two games.

The Phoenix, Arizona, native leads the Aggies on the season in home runs (5), RBI (16) and slugging percentage (.750). Valentine’s five home runs is tied for the most amongst freshman in the SEC with Kenleigh Cahalan of Alabama.

It marks the second weekly honor for the Maroon & White after junior Trinity Cannon was tabbed SEC Co-Player of the Week on Feb. 13.

IN THE RANKINGS

Texas A&M sits in the top-25 in three of the most recognized national polls, including No. 13 in D1 Softball, No. 21 in ESPN.COM/USA Softball and No. 24 in NFCA/USA Today.

NEXT UP

Texas A&M (16-7) hosts No. 17 Georgia (20-6) at Davis Diamond in a three-game series beginning Friday at 5 p.m., followed on Saturday at 5 p.m., before wrapping up on Sunday at 1 p.m. for Military Appreciation Day. Tickets can be purchased at 12thman.com/softballtickets, as well as the Davis Diamond ticket office one hour prior to first pitch on game day.

