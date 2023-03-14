You’re not too young for Colon Cancer, you’re not too old for a Colonoscopy

By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - According to the National Cancer Institute, colon cancer has become the leading cause of cancer deaths for Americans 20 to 49 years old.

Dr. Joshua Sultz with the Central Texas Endoscopy Center says colon cancer is the third most common cancer in the United States behind lung, prostate, and breast cancer. He says because of new data, they now screen people for colon cancer at the age of 45 instead of 50.

“We noticed there has been an uptick in terms of the amount of people being diagnosed with colon cancer prior to the age of 50.”

Dr. Sultz explains the increase in colon cancer diagnoses may come from a person’s lifestyle or eating habits. The doctor adds people with poor dietary habits are more likely to get the disease.

“Folks that are obese or they’re more overweight are at a higher risk developing things like colon polyps and as a result, colon cancer.”

Dr. Sultz says a colonoscopy is encouraged when trying to prevent colon cancer because it can detect any problems before it becomes a health scare. He adds there are other options too, but a colonoscopy is the most effective.

Detecting colon cancer without being screened can be tricky. The doctor says in people 45 or older, there are not always symptoms. However, if there are symptoms, they may be the following: Unintended weight loss, change in bowel movements, and rectal bleeding.

“Persistent abdominal pain, a change in your bowel habits where you may be having more diarrhea compared to what you may have normally had. Or more constipation in terms of a change. You may even start to see blood in your stool as a result.”

“There are different ways we can detect those things. There are stool-based studies. The most recent one is called Cologuard. It’s a test that looks for genetic markers associated with colon cancer in your stool. It’s an easy test to do, you must submit a stool sample, and they can use certain techniques to determine that. However, its ability to detect smaller polyps before they become cancerous is not very good. That’s why we tend to rely more on the colonoscopy.”

For more information or to get a screening visit Central Texas Endoscopy Center.

