Brazos Valley musician hoping to help other artists succeed

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -On top of performing all across the Brazos Valley and creating music, Nash Daniels is taking on a new project to work with other artists.

“I will be debuting a business that I’m starting called ‘World War Warren Entertainment’ and that is going to be trying to bridge the gap between artists and venues,” Daniels said. “I am going to be taking on different clients to be able to try to grow our already thriving music scene in Bryan and College Station.”

He is debuting his business at his show on St. Patrick’s Day at Stage 12 which begins at 8 p.m.

Daniels says his own music journey inspired him to help others.

“I had some friends that were able to help me get to a point where I started really enjoying and being successful in the music world here in Brazos County,” Daniels said. “I’d like to be able to do that same thing for other people to be able to answer those questions or send those contacts.”

He said he will be making new announcements on his Instagram coming soon.

