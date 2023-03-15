Burleson County Heritage Week 2023

CALDWELL Texas (KBTX) - Starting this Saturday the Burleson County historical commission is hosting Heritage Week.

During the event there will be stories told about history of the county from a professional story teller.

“We want to hear all of the stories about our community, and we’ll have activities and events planned for the whole week,” said Amy Jurica, Co-Chair of the Burleson County Historical Commission.

The theme this year is County Communities Telling Stories, so the commission plans to capitalize on that idea during the celebration.

The event kicks off Saturday March 18, and will be held at the Caldwell Civic Center. For more information visit the Historical Commissions Facebook page here.

