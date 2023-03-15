Celebrate, dance, and donate at the RMHC Starlight Affair

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Come celebrate with friends and family at this year’s 8th Annual Starlight Affair. The event is next month, and there is still time to purchase your tickets.

The celebratory evening will be filled with tastings from local chefs, live music, and a live and silent auction that will benefit The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas.

Development Manager Tanner Williams says this event benefits the organization’s three programs: Happy Wheel Carts, Healing Hearts, and the family rooms, which are available at all three Bryan and College Station hospitals.

“All of the money raised there helps the families that we keep close to the care their children need,” said Williams.

Williams says if you want to help, there’s about six or seven sponsor spots available.

“If you are a business or personal, we are always looking for sponsors, but also the tickets sales are open too right now,” shared Williams.

Starlight Affair (kbtx)

The 8th Annual Starlight Affair is Saturday, April 1 at Traditions Club at 3131 Club Drive in Bryan. The event starts at 6 PM.

For more information or to purchase a sponsorship please visit rmhc-ctx.org/starlight-affair or contact Tanner Williams at twilliams@rmhc-ctx-org.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.