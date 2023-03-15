Congressman McCaul opens flagship office in Century Square

By Morgan Riddell
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - U.S. Congressman Michael McCaul, the Representative for Texas’s 10th Congressional district, has moved his flagship office to College Station.

Now just situated steps from the Texas A&M campus, he is ready to represent the interests of constituents spanning from Houston to Austin.

Congressman McCaul took the office in 2005, but for the first time, newly drawn district lines have placed Brazos County in his representation area. This is something he says means so much to his family.

“To represent A&M is a dream come true, not just for me but my wife. Her father is Lowry Mays, of the May School business, and I got to tell him before he passed away that I was going to represent A&M and it was just you know, he was really beaming so happy and I know he’s looking down today with a lot of pride and happiness,” he said. “My triplets are going to be seniors this year at Texas A&M, identical twin girls and a boy. Of course, you know Linda graduated from this great institution and the May Business School and it’s going to be a great partnership.”

Now that he’s moved into Century Square, Congressman McCaul says he’s ready to build on relationships with A&M and the System. Especially with his experience in weapons and foreign affairs, McCaul says activity on RELLIS Campus has leaders across the country interested.

“The hypersonic is something that China has perfected, that Russia fired into Ukraine. We don’t have Hypersonic missile capability. So, what’s happening here at Texas A&M is really national security for the entire country and it’s a national security asset that I want to make sure we have the appropriate funding at the federal level to continue,” he said.

The event to unveil the new office in Century Square was hosted by the Bryan College Station Chamber of Commerce. President Glen Brewer says having this bridge to Washington D.C. will be a game changer.

“We have an intersection here with Congressman McCaul to work with the university, to work with our local businesses. They’re joining the Chamber of Commerce to work with our elected officials to make things happen,” Brewer said.

