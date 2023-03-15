Dozens of Brazos Valley Vietnam Veterans to be honored this month on National Vietnam War Veterans Day

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - March 29 is National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

This day pays tribute to millions of Americans who served during the Vietnam War Era and the thousands who never made it home.

On March 29, 1973, U.S. Military Assistance Command, Vietnam was disestablished and the last U.S. combat troops departed Vietnam.

Here in the Brazos Valley, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 937 will honor the 50th anniversary by remembering the 67 Brazos Valley Vietnam Veterans Killed In Action (KIA) or Missing In Action (MIA), with a wreath presentation and proclamations.

Come out to the Brazos Valley Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Bryan across from Clara B. Mounce Public Library at 10 a.m. on March 29.

Next month, there is also another opportunity to honor our nation’s heroes as the Wall That Heals comes to College Station.

