Feel cool, look cool in your Tommy Bahama baseball fit

Feel cool, look cool in your Tommy Bahama baseball fit
Feel cool, look cool in your Tommy Bahama baseball fit(KBTX)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the weather gets warmer and baseball season ramps up, Aggieland Outfitters is keeping you cool for those long days at Olsen Field.

“Every year, Tommy Bahama releases two exclusive designs,” Blake Bodin, Director of Marketing, said. “They’re Collector’s Editions, so every baseball and football season, Tommy Bahama does these exclusive designs for various schools.”

This year’s designs are featured on the Paradise Fly Ball Button Down Short Sleeve and the Playa Ball White T-Shirt.

“These shirts are super soft and super lightweight,” Bodin said.

Aggieland Outfitters also carries a variety of other Tommy Bahama tops, from gray and maroon button downs to lightweight quarter zips.

“Their stuff ranges from silk to cotton to linen, but when they do these Collector’s Edition items, they really, really nail it,” Bodin said.

Bodin recommends the Tommy Bahama collection for anyone who wants to stand out.

“Anybody who wants to be different or stand out at the game. We’ve got the Section 203 Raggies out there wearing this stuff. We have customers who come in all the time asking what’s new. They want to stand out and make a statement,” he said.

The more the Aggies win, the more inventory Aggieland Outfitters plans to bring into the stores.

“Check back every week because we are constantly releasing new baseball items,” he said.

You can visit Aggieland Outfitters seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aircraft landed in a field near the Texas A&M University Health Science Center between...
Bryan Business Council issues statement about disabled airplane on their property
A 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather has been placed on the Brazos Valley and a large portion...
Beginning of the rainbow: Severe weather possible ahead of St. Patrick’s Day
The Smith family and city of Bryan construction specialist Martin Caesar outside the family...
A new home on the horizon: Bryan family finds hope through city program
Bryan-College Station Salvation Army in need of volunteers and donations.
As Emergency SNAP benefits end, food pantries see heightened need for food assistance
Jorge Ivan Santos Camacho was charged with multiple crimes, including human trafficking and...
Missing Texas girl found locked in North Carolina shed; suspect arrested

Latest News

The Messina Hof Texas Artist Wine Label Competition is the centerpiece for the 39th Annual Wine...
Get your artwork featured on a bottle of Messina Hof wine
Prepare your paintbrush and easel for this year’s Art Walk
You're not too young for Colon Cancer, You're not too old for a Colonoscopy
You’re not too young for Colon Cancer, you’re not too old for a Colonoscopy
Please help Brazos County Cinderella Scholarship Pageant collect for our diaper drive March...
Donate diapers, spread love, help young moms in need