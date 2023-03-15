Feel cool, look cool in your Tommy Bahama baseball fit

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the weather gets warmer and baseball season ramps up, Aggieland Outfitters is keeping you cool for those long days at Olsen Field.

“Every year, Tommy Bahama releases two exclusive designs,” Blake Bodin, Director of Marketing, said. “They’re Collector’s Editions, so every baseball and football season, Tommy Bahama does these exclusive designs for various schools.”

This year’s designs are featured on the Paradise Fly Ball Button Down Short Sleeve and the Playa Ball White T-Shirt.

“These shirts are super soft and super lightweight,” Bodin said.

Aggieland Outfitters also carries a variety of other Tommy Bahama tops, from gray and maroon button downs to lightweight quarter zips.

“Their stuff ranges from silk to cotton to linen, but when they do these Collector’s Edition items, they really, really nail it,” Bodin said.

Bodin recommends the Tommy Bahama collection for anyone who wants to stand out.

“Anybody who wants to be different or stand out at the game. We’ve got the Section 203 Raggies out there wearing this stuff. We have customers who come in all the time asking what’s new. They want to stand out and make a statement,” he said.

The more the Aggies win, the more inventory Aggieland Outfitters plans to bring into the stores.

“Check back every week because we are constantly releasing new baseball items,” he said.

You can visit Aggieland Outfitters seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

