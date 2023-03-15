Focus at Four: Brazos Valley Congressman provides legislative update

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Congressman Michael McCaul joined First News at Four to provide an update about the work his office is doing in Washington D.C.

McCaul is the Representative for Texas’s 10th Congressional district, which includes Brazos, Burleson, Madison, Grimes, and Washington counties.

On Tuesday, March 14 Rep. McCaul celebrated the opening of his flagship office at Century Square in College Station.

“It’s my headquarters for my district,” said McCaul. “To represent Texas A&M is very special, my wife graduated from Texas A&M, my triplets are seniors at A&M and my father-in-law was on the Board of Regents and the Mays School of Business was named after him.”

McCaul is the chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Recently, Republicans held their first hearing on the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.

The deadly attack killed 13 U.S. service members and injured dozens of others. Veterans and people involved in efforts to get Afghans out of the country spoke during the hearing.

“We want accountability for the veterans. We’ve had so many veterans tell us what happened,” said McCaul. “It’s about the truth coming out about what happened and fixing things and having accountability in the process.”

Rep. McCaul also addressed the U.S. drone downed by a Russian jet over the black sea.

“This was a United States drone that was in international water, so it was not in Russian waters or even Ukrainian waters,” said McCaul. “So that’s a violation of international law for a Russian fighter jet to clip or take down one of our drones.”

McCaul said there are ongoing efforts to recover and find the drone from the Black Sea.

Sources told CBS News that even if Russia recovers the drone first, it will have a hard time exploiting whatever intelligence material is onboard.

The U.S. uses surveillance drones to gather intelligence on Russian military activity, which it shares with Ukraine to help in its war against Russia.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.