Focus at Four: Brazos Valley Congressman provides legislative update

KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Heather Falls
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Congressman Michael McCaul joined First News at Four to provide an update about the work his office is doing in Washington D.C.

McCaul is the Representative for Texas’s 10th Congressional district, which includes Brazos, Burleson, Madison, Grimes, and Washington counties.

On Tuesday, March 14 Rep. McCaul celebrated the opening of his flagship office at Century Square in College Station.

“It’s my headquarters for my district,” said McCaul. “To represent Texas A&M is very special, my wife graduated from Texas A&M, my triplets are seniors at A&M and my father-in-law was on the Board of Regents and the Mays School of Business was named after him.”

McCaul is the chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Recently, Republicans held their first hearing on the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.

The deadly attack killed 13 U.S. service members and injured dozens of others. Veterans and people involved in efforts to get Afghans out of the country spoke during the hearing.

“We want accountability for the veterans. We’ve had so many veterans tell us what happened,” said McCaul. “It’s about the truth coming out about what happened and fixing things and having accountability in the process.”

Rep. McCaul also addressed the U.S. drone downed by a Russian jet over the black sea.

“This was a United States drone that was in international water, so it was not in Russian waters or even Ukrainian waters,” said McCaul. “So that’s a violation of international law for a Russian fighter jet to clip or take down one of our drones.”

McCaul said there are ongoing efforts to recover and find the drone from the Black Sea.

Sources told CBS News that even if Russia recovers the drone first, it will have a hard time exploiting whatever intelligence material is onboard.

The U.S. uses surveillance drones to gather intelligence on Russian military activity, which it shares with Ukraine to help in its war against Russia.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aircraft landed in a field near the Texas A&M University Health Science Center between...
Bryan Business Council issues statement about disabled airplane on their property
A 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather has been placed on the Brazos Valley and a large portion...
Beginning of the rainbow: Severe weather possible ahead of St. Patrick’s Day
The Smith family and city of Bryan construction specialist Martin Caesar outside the family...
A new home on the horizon: Bryan family finds hope through city program
Bryan-College Station Salvation Army in need of volunteers and donations.
As Emergency SNAP benefits end, food pantries see heightened need for food assistance
OPIOID SETTLEMENT
City of Bryan set to receive first payment from nationwide opioid settlement

Latest News

Strong storms are expected to roll through the area Thursday night along with a cold front that...
Strong storms expected Thursday night
National Vietnam Veterans Day
Dozens of Brazos Valley Vietnam Veterans to be honored this month on National Vietnam War Veterans Day
Dozens of Brazos Valley Vietnam Veterans to be honored on National Vietnam War Veterans Day
Dozens of Brazos Valley Vietnam Veterans to be honored on National Vietnam War Veterans Day
Kathy Thomas, left, holds a sign that reads “abortion is healthcare” during the Women's March...
Federal judge hears challenge to FDA approval of abortion drug