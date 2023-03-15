Kupres awarded third SEC Freshman of the Week honor

(KBTX)
By Sam Thornton, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s Mia Kupres was named SEC Women’s Freshman of the Week, the league announced Wednesday afternoon. This is Kupres’ third weekly honor of her career following an undefeated week in which she claimed the first conference singles and doubles wins of her career.

Last week the Aggies hosted a pair of conference matches at the Mitchell Tennis Center with then-No. 65 Arkansas and Missouri. In the opening match of the week with the Razorbacks, it was Kupres and her partner Gianna Pielet setting the tone. The pair secured the team’s first point of the week, as they bested Carolina Gomez-Alonso/Kelly Keller on court 5 (6-2). No. 106 Kupres backed up her doubles performance by closing out the match with Arkansas (5-2), through a stunning straight-set double tiebreaker singles victory over Indianna Spink (7-6(3), 7-6(5)).

In the second match of the week with the Tigers, Kupres continued her momentum. Her and partner Pielet claimed the first win of the day on court 5, as they dominated Romary Cardenas/Gabriela Martinez (6-1). Rounding out her perfect week, she bested Martinez (6-4, 6-2), which secured the Maroon & White’s eighth sweep of the season (7-0).

Kupres’ incredibly strong start to the season has been noticed by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association. The freshman has improved in the rankings from being unranked, to logging the No. 121 spot and now reaching No. 106 following a string of outstanding performances.

Kupres and the Aggies host their third straight conference match Friday, March 17, versus the LSU Tigers with first serve set for 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aircraft landed in a field near the Texas A&M University Health Science Center between...
Bryan Business Council issues statement about disabled airplane on their property
A 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather has been placed on the Brazos Valley and a large portion...
Beginning of the rainbow: Severe weather possible ahead of St. Patrick’s Day
The Smith family and city of Bryan construction specialist Martin Caesar outside the family...
A new home on the horizon: Bryan family finds hope through city program
Bryan-College Station Salvation Army in need of volunteers and donations.
As Emergency SNAP benefits end, food pantries see heightened need for food assistance
Jorge Ivan Santos Camacho was charged with multiple crimes, including human trafficking and...
Missing Texas girl found locked in North Carolina shed; suspect arrested

Latest News

Aggies extend streak to eight with win at Houston
Aggie men’s tennis post pair of wins over Abilene Christian & Tulsa
Aggie men’s tennis post pair of wins over Abilene Christian & Tulsa
Aggie men’s tennis post pair of wins over Abilene Christian & Tulsa
The No. 15 Texas A&M men’s golf team claimed back-to-back titles at the Louisiana Classics...
Aggies repeat as Louisiana Classics Champion