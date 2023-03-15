Larry J. Ringer Library inspires kids with ‘Big Vehicles’

Parents and kids explore large vehicles at Larry J. Ringer Library on March 15.
Parents and kids explore large vehicles at Larry J. Ringer Library on March 15.
By Warren Vause
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local library hosted a vehicle expo for kids to explore their favorite vehicles commonly found in children’s books.

Kids were offered the opportunity to explore the interiors of the vehicle, speak to drivers and even honk a couple horns.

“They love reading about them in the books and now they get to see them up close and this just further encourages their interest and their love of these vehicles and helps develop their interest in reading,” said Makenzie Kubacak, Children’s Librarian at Larry J. Ringer Library.

Some of the vehicles featured at the library included a firetruck, police vehicles, a dumpster truck, tractor and KBTX’s WeatherEDGE Jeep.

For information on future events, click here.

