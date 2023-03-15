Larry J. Ringer Library inspires kids with ‘Big Vehicles’

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local library hosted a vehicle expo for kids to explore their favorite vehicles commonly found in children’s books.

Kids were offered the opportunity to explore the interiors of the vehicle, speak to drivers and even honk a couple horns.

“They love reading about them in the books and now they get to see them up close and this just further encourages their interest and their love of these vehicles and helps develop their interest in reading,” said Makenzie Kubacak, Children’s Librarian at Larry J. Ringer Library.

Some of the vehicles featured at the library included a firetruck, police vehicles, a dumpster truck, tractor and KBTX’s WeatherEDGE Jeep.

