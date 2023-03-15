Leong earns NCEA Fences Rider of the Month

(KBTX)
By BJ Carden, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M equestrian standout Alexa Leong was named the National Collegiate Equestrian Association Fences Rider of the Month, announced by the organization Wednesday afternoon.

The Sacramento, California, native went 2-0 in Fences in the final two regular season meets, earning Most Outstanding Performer honors in both outings. Leong began the month scoring 90 points against No. 6 Georgia’s Emma Reichow’s 73 points. She followed with a 23-point win over Elli Yeager of No. 1 SMU, 87-64.

The freshman is averaging nearly 85 points in her seven wins this season. This award marks the first of her career and the 10th distinction earned by Aggie riders this season.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M heads to Bishop, South Carolina to face Georgia in the first round of the SEC Championships on March 24 at 1:30 p.m. CT.

