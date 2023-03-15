Number of seniors with Alzheimer’s expected to double by 2050

The number of seniors with Alzheimer's is expected to double by 2050.
The number of seniors with Alzheimer's is expected to double by 2050.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Despite some progress, Alzheimer’s disease poses a growing concern in the United States.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, the number of Alzheimer’s patients is expected to double by the year 2050, resulting in 13 million people with the affliction.

Health officials said that, although some treatments look promising, many elderly people are still reluctant to talk about cognitive problems with their doctors.

The Alzheimer’s Association said people with memory issues should promptly touch base with a provider.

Officials there also said the national cost for caring for people with dementia-related problems rose to $345 billion in 2023, which is up $24 billion from 2022.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aircraft landed in a field near the Texas A&M University Health Science Center between...
Bryan Business Council issues statement about disabled airplane on their property
A 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather has been placed on the Brazos Valley and a large portion...
Beginning of the rainbow: Severe weather possible ahead of St. Patrick’s Day
The Smith family and city of Bryan construction specialist Martin Caesar outside the family...
A new home on the horizon: Bryan family finds hope through city program
Bryan-College Station Salvation Army in need of volunteers and donations.
As Emergency SNAP benefits end, food pantries see heightened need for food assistance
OPIOID SETTLEMENT
City of Bryan set to receive first payment from nationwide opioid settlement

Latest News

Strong storms are expected to roll through the area Thursday night along with a cold front that...
Strong storms expected Thursday night
Meet the dinosaur that had a record-breaking neck longer than a school bus.
This dinosaur had a neck longer than a school bus
The mugshots provided by Warren County Jail on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Indianola, Iowa,...
Newborn found dead in Iowa ditch; mom, granddad charged
National Vietnam Veterans Day
Dozens of Brazos Valley Vietnam Veterans to be honored this month on National Vietnam War Veterans Day
FILE - A Twitter page of Chinese exiled businessman Guo Wengui is seen on a computer screen in...
Chinese businessman arrested in $1 billion fraud conspiracy