Party or Play for this St. Patrick’s Day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whether you’re open to bar hopping, grabbing a bite to eat with friends, or just wanting to explore the streets of Downtown Bryan, there is something out there for you.

Destination Bryan stopped by The Three to share a list of things to do for this St. Patrick’s Day holiday.

Public Relations & Communications Manager Abigail Noel says this Friday Downtown Bryan will be the place to be rain or shine. They’re kicking off St. Patrick’s Day on Friday with Pub Crawl at Carney’s Pub on South College Avenue.

The Pub Crawl will be all day from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., with free admission. There will also be live music performances by Texas Unlimited Band, cocktail specials, and green beer.

“It’s not a ticketed event but there are certain ones, you can just look on our website to see who is participating,” said Noel.

If you aren’t a huge drinker and are looking for something a little more family-friendly, Bigshots Golf will get the adrenaline-rushing for sure. The two-story venue comes with virtual golf games for all skill levels, mini golf, yard games, live music, and food at their Anthem Kitchen and Bar.

“Bigshot has a lot of cool activities going on all day long on Friday,” Noel added.

If you’re looking for more fun things to do around Bryan this Spring, check out this Destination Bryan guide.

