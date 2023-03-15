Strong storms expected Thursday night

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After an absolute gem of a Wednesday, wind and moisture build Thursday with the next storm chance not far behind.

The next low pressure system (and resulting dryline and cold front) affects us starting Thursday. We’re looking at a couple different chances for rain here, one as early as Thursday midday.

/2 Brazos Valley is currently placed in a 2/5 risk for the potential of a few strong/severe storms Thursday afternoon & again by evening.



If trends hold, may see a bump up in categories. We'll see where data takes us next 24-36hrs #bcstx pic.twitter.com/dhHajG4aNG — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) March 15, 2023

ROUND ONE: THURSDAY 12 PM - 6 PM

The conditional chance is a “watch and wait” scenario. Should clouds break early, and we get a little warmer than expected, some storms may fire well ahead of the dryline around our area. Any storm that forms here will be capable of large hail and a tornado, but this is the more isolated and less likely chance for severe weather before the main line arrives Thursday night. Right now, most (if not all) don’t look to be impacted. New data, as of Wednesday morning, suggests a decent coverage of thunderstorms can develop in the afternoon hours. While one or two would have the potential to be significant or severe, not every storm is expected to reach that potential. Still, lightning, gusty wind, and heavy rain may stall outdoor plans if this round manages to develop and move east across the Brazos Valley.

Back half of the Spring Break comes with a spring-like storm set up.

⏰2 Rounds: 1-3pm and Thu 10pm-Fri 2am

The better chance for widespread impactful weather comes with round 2

⚠️ Main concern: gusty winds 40-60mph. Small hail and tor concerns remain low, but not zero. pic.twitter.com/QzlfiSWsgq — Kayleigh Thomas (@KBTXKayleigh) March 14, 2023

Strong storms are expected to roll through the area Thursday night along with a cold front that will bring a blustery and chilly St. Patrick's Day. (KBTX)

ROUND TWO: THURSDAY 10 PM - FRIDAY 2 AM

Higher coverage and therefore a higher chance for strong storms arrives as we get past sunset. A cluster of strong storms looks to form along the dryline (and the cold front that will catch up with the line over the course of the evening) and move eastward into the area as early as about 8-9pm, exiting the area by 12am-1am Friday. Heavy rain and strong wind will be the main threat with this line, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out at this point. Rain and a few elevated thunderstorms look to fill in behind the initial line of storms. The severe concern with these is low to none, as colder air undercuts the line and will highly limit storm development.

Timing will be adjusted as we get closer to Thursday, but for now, the biggest risk for strong storms looks to come in the evening and overnight as the main line moves through the area. Overall risk is low, but you will want to have a couple of ways to receive alerts, and keep your phone on loud as you head to bed, just in case.

Scattered thunderstorms are still possible as the low moves out of the area through early morning Friday, but severe weather is not expected at this time. Behind the front it gets COLD and windy, so we may be dry, but don’t get caught without several extra layers if you’re planning on some St. Patrick’s Day festivities outside. A reinforcing front is expected this weekend, keeping lows in the 30s/40s and highs likely not exceeding 60 until early next week.

