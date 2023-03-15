This dinosaur had a neck longer than a school bus

Meet the dinosaur that had a record-breaking neck longer than a school bus.
Meet the dinosaur that had a record-breaking neck longer than a school bus.(JULIA D'OLIVEIRA, ANDREW MOORE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Paleontologists think they’ve identified a dinosaur with a neck longer than a school bus.

The plant-eating sauropod has a neck that could extend 10 feet past a school bus, and it comes with a scientific name that’s just as long: Mamenchisaurus sinocanadorum.

The dinosaur’s almost 50-foot-long neck might be a record holder, accordion to an analysis out in the Journal of Systemic Paleontology Wednesday.

Meet the dinosaur that had a record-breaking neck longer than a school bus.
Meet the dinosaur that had a record-breaking neck longer than a school bus.(JULIA D'OLIVEIRA, ANDREW MOORE)

The scientists said they inferred the length using three preserved vertebrae, computerized topography, and comparisons to similar dinosaurs.

Experts said the animal’s bones are hollow, like those of birds, and this feature probably helped it to support its neck.

Paleontologists believe this dinosaur lived in what’s now China some 162 million years ago.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aircraft landed in a field near the Texas A&M University Health Science Center between...
Bryan Business Council issues statement about disabled airplane on their property
A 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather has been placed on the Brazos Valley and a large portion...
Beginning of the rainbow: Severe weather possible ahead of St. Patrick’s Day
The Smith family and city of Bryan construction specialist Martin Caesar outside the family...
A new home on the horizon: Bryan family finds hope through city program
Bryan-College Station Salvation Army in need of volunteers and donations.
As Emergency SNAP benefits end, food pantries see heightened need for food assistance
OPIOID SETTLEMENT
City of Bryan set to receive first payment from nationwide opioid settlement

Latest News

The company’s reports showed some children have been injured while working in the dangerous...
Minnesota meat processing firm accused of employing minors
Police in Sacramento, California, are searching for a thief who broke into several helicopters...
Stolen helicopter crashes at Sacramento Executive Airport
Mohammad Alkurdi, 38, has been arrested in Arizona for the killing of his wife.
‘I shot her’: Husband kills wife in front of kids days after buying gun
Wednesday Night Weather Update 3/15
Wednesday Night Weather Update - March 15
Bobby Caldwell performs onstage at the 2013 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on Friday,...
‘What You Won’t Do for Love’ singer Bobby Caldwell dies