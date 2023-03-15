Treat of the Day: Entergy Texas donates $255,000 to fund Sam Houston State University’s first EV fast charging station

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -Entergy Texas presented a $255,000 grant to Sam Houston State University to help fund the installation of an electric vehicle charging station powered by 80 photovoltaic solar panels.

It will be SHSU’s very first EV fast charging station, capable of fully charging batteries in less than an hour.

Entergy representatives and SHSU faculty, staff and students unveiled the charging station during a special ceremony near the school’s Hoyt Art Complex.

“At Entergy Texas, we always look for ways to partner with universities and learning institutions in our service territory to advance evolving technologies,” said Stuart Barrett, vice president of customer service for Entergy Texas. “This grant will help students and faculty gain valuable experience with both solar panels and EV chargers.”

The project was made possible through Entergy’s Environmental Initiatives Fund. Design, construction and implementation of the charging station was a joint effort by the university’s department of engineering technology’s multidisciplinary students, technician and faculty with logistics support from academic community engagement staff.

“This is going to be the first DC fast charging station as well as the first solar project on campus,” said Dr. Reg Pecen, SHSU professor of engineering technology. “Vehicles with totally empty batteries will be charged in 30 to 40 minutes as opposed to the seven to eight hours with a regular EV charger.”

SHSU representatives expect the charging station to open for use by students, employees, and the public by July 2023.

