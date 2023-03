BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of an active incident near Cooks Point.

There is a large law enforcement presence in the area of SH 21 E and FM 1362 S. No other information is being released at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office is encouraging people to avoid the area.

