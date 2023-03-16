Aggies begin NCAAs with a pair of relays

By Rachel Perreault / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Mar. 15, 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tennessee -- The No. 25 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team kicked off competition at NCAA Championships at the Jones Aquatic Center Wednesday evening with a pair of relays. 

The 200 medley relay team of Jordan Buechler, Andrea Perttula, Olivia Theall and Bobbi Kennett recorded a 1:38.26 to place 23rd in the finals. The Aggies clocked a season-best in the 800 free relay to close out day one. Chloe Stepanek, Buechler, Abby Grottle and Giulia Goerigk swam a 7:05.63 to finish 17th.

The squad lowered its fastest time this season by nearly three seconds, the previous being 7:08.24. The Maroon & White return to the pool tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. to compete in the preliminaries, with Grottle and Goerigk in the 500 free, Kennett in the 200 IM and Stepanek in the 50 free. Alyssa Clairmont and Joslyn Oakley will make their debut at the meet on the 1-meter. Finals will begin at 5 p.m. for Aggies that advance, and the 200 free relay. 

Live results can be found here or on the Meet Mobile app, and results for the diving portion of the meet can be found here.

The meet will be streamed on ESPN3

Remaining NCAA Schedule:

Thursday, March 16 Prelims – 9 a.m. Finals – 5 p.m. – 500 Free, 200 IM, 50 Free, 1-Meter, 200 Free Relay 

Friday, March 17 Prelims – 9 a.m. Finals – 5 p.m. – 400 IM, 100 Fly, 200 Free, 100 Back, 3-Meter, 400 Medley Relay 

Saturday, March 18 Prelims – 9 a.m. Finals – 5 p.m. – 1650 Free, 200 Back, 100 Free, 200 Breast, 200 Fly, Platform, 400 Free Relay 

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving.

Fans can keep up to date with the Aggies FacebookInstagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieSwimDive.

