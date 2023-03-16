Aggies’ excitement mounts for Big Dance berth

By Morgan Weaver
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:55 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team is back in the big dance for the first time in half a decade.

While the goal is to survive and advance the maroon and white are trying to soak it all in.

Last year Texas A&M had to settle for the NIT but this season Buzz Williams and the Aggies made sure they wouldn’t be snubbed from the madness.

“Last year we weren’t able to make it and it was heartbreaking,” said sophomore Manny Obaseki. “The fact we were able to get here this year is a true blessing in disguise. True blessing in itself, so I am happy to be here.”

By winning a school-record 15 SEC games and answering every challenge after a 6-5 start, the Aggies left no doubt that they belong this year.

“It’s a surreal moment. Everything we’ve done in conference play and for us to be where we are now it’s just surreal for a freshman,” exclaimed forward, Solomon Washington.

Majority of this team has never been to the big dance before including senior Andre Gordon.

“We are just trying to have fun but also lock in,” said Gordon. “Playing against a good team in march madness so we just go to do what we do.”

The sentiment of having fun and locking in seemed to be the theme throughout the locker room.

“It’s okay to be happy and excited and know what’s happening, but we have to still have the maturity to stay locked in,” said Head Coach Buzz Williams.

Texas A&M and Penn State tip-off on Thursday at 8:55 p.m. on TBS.

