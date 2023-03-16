Austin Diocese Bishop gives green light for meat on St. Patrick’s Day

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Bishop Joe Vásquez decreed on Wednesday that Catholics in the Brazos Valley can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with some corned beef.

In the Catholic faith eating meat on Fridays during Lent is generally not allowed, but with St. Patrick’s Day landing on a Friday this year, Bishop Vásquez allowed Catholics in the entire Austin Diocese to celebrate the holiday.

“While it is not required that anyone make use of this dispensation, those who do wish to make use of it are encouraged to abstain from meat on some other day as part of their penitential practices during Lent,” Vásquez’s decree reads.

The National Catholic Survey says more than 70% of Bishops are granting the exception this year.

