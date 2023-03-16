Big March cold seeps into the Brazos Valley. What does it mean for spring gardens & wildflowers?

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A big blast of unseasonably cold air is headed for the Brazos Valley. Blustery north winds will spill air in Thursday night that is some 20° to 25° below average for the middle of March. After an exceptionally warm winter, many spring gardens are growing while bluebonnets and wildflowers bring color to the sides of roads and highways. So what does this significant cold snap means for these blooming, tender plants?

FORECAST LOWS

As of Wednesday evening, freezing temperatures are not in the forecast for any of the 16 counties across the area. Morning lows could fall as low as the mid-to-upper 30s Saturday (the 18th) through Tuesday (the 21st) morning. While the forecast will need to be monitored for a light frost potential, the overall concern is low at the moment.

Friday Morning: Low temperatures immediately behind this new cold front are expected to range between 39° (Milam County) to 42°. Wind chill values are expected between 30° and 35° -- but remember, this is what it feels like for humans and animals, not plants. Be sure to protect tender vegetation from wind gusts upwards of 35mph.

Saturday Morning: Cloud cover will be the critical factor in how low thermometers can sink by the first sunrise of the weekend. Lows may dip as cold as 38° to 40° across the area. The air will be extremely dry and temperatures should be just warm enough to keep a frost off area gardens, lawns, and pastures.

Sunday Morning: Another morning that clouds will hold some to the low 40s while others have the opportunity to dip to the upper 30s. Thermometers may go as low as 37° in parts of Leon, Madison, and Houston Counties. A bit of moisture will be added to the air by this point, but still, the overall light frost potential seems low.

Monday Morning: Coldest temperatures of the morning are expected across the central and eastern half of the area. Lows between 37° and 39° are in the forecast east of the Brazos River, while in the low 40s to the west. Clouds and light rain should do the trick to keep frost out of the forecast, but this is worth monitoring. By the way, spring officially starts at 4:24 pm.

Tuesday Morning: Very little concern for frost here. Some in Houston and Trinity Counties could wake up around 38° and 39°.

The last freeze experienced in outlying portions of the Brazos Valley: February 17th and 18th. The last official freeze Bryan-College Station experienced: February 4th. As of March 15th, the official reporting station at Easterwood Airport has recorded 10 separate readings at or below 32° this season. The average last freeze is typically around March 1st. The latest freeze in the area’s 141 years of record keeping happened 83 years ago on April 13th, 1940.

