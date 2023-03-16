Brazos County Youth Livestock Show kicking off a full week of events

KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This weekend, the 67th annual Brazos County Youth Livestock Show kicks off.

Students will show off their projects and animals for the chance of winning some money that can go toward future projects or college education.

The events all begin with the Queen’s Dance on Saturday, March 18. Tickets are $15 in advance for $25 at the door. There will be live music with doors opening at 8 p.m.

The show will come to a close on March 25.

You can find a full list of events at Brazos County Youth Livestock Show.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aircraft landed in a field near the Texas A&M University Health Science Center between...
Bryan Business Council issues statement about disabled airplane on their property
Millard House II, superintendent of the Houston Independent School District, delivers the HISD...
Texas Education Agency will take control of Houston ISD in June
Strong storms are expected to roll through the area Thursday night along with a cold front that...
Strong storms expected Thursday night
The aircraft landed in a field near the Texas A&M University Health Science Center between...
Pilot accuses mayor of holding plane for ransom after emergency landing in Bryan
OPIOID SETTLEMENT
City of Bryan set to receive first payment from nationwide opioid settlement

Latest News

Classroom Champion: Galilea Camarena
Classroom Champion: Galilea Camarena
trees in College Station
City of College Station gains funds from Texas A&M Forest Service, continuing cooling project
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)