Brazos County Youth Livestock Show kicking off a full week of events

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This weekend, the 67th annual Brazos County Youth Livestock Show kicks off.

Students will show off their projects and animals for the chance of winning some money that can go toward future projects or college education.

The events all begin with the Queen’s Dance on Saturday, March 18. Tickets are $15 in advance for $25 at the door. There will be live music with doors opening at 8 p.m.

The show will come to a close on March 25.

You can find a full list of events at Brazos County Youth Livestock Show.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.