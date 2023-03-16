Classroom Champion: Galilea Camarena from Madisonville High School

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion Galilea Camarena.

The Madisonville High School senior has a 5.7 grade point average and ranks 4th in her class. She has earned the National Hispanic Recognition Award and is really active in her community with the Prosperity Junior Bank Board, Student Council, Athletic Trainer, National Honor Society, and the Beta Club.

“One of my favorite moments with Galilea is when she first wanted to be a student athletic trainer She texted me and said, Hey, this is Galilea. I want to be a student athletic trainer.” Say’s Head Athletic Trainer Bridget Chandler. “But more than that, you want me to be a student athletic trainer is basically what she told me. And so she I’m telling you, she knows what she wants and she’s going to go get it.

Athletically Galilea plays Tennis for the Mustangs and even picked up soccer for her senior year. She helped pave the way to become the Fall District 184A Champions, and place in the Regional Qualifiers.

“Galilea is one of the hardest workers on the team.” Say’s Head Tennis Coach Catherine Sedlacek. “She’s always been this way. The way that she goes about her practice, she will stay after she will come and do morning practice. This year she picked up soccer even. And even though they’ll have morning practices, days that they don’t have morning practices. She’ll be out here in the morning practicing with us. She’ll stay after school and have afternoon practice with us. And then even when we’re putting up gear, she’s still be out here. Hour and a half still grinding. So she’s somebody. She goes after it. She works hard every single day.”

“So what most inspires me is probably my mom because she had to take care of us sometimes, especially Mexico, when my dad was in the United States.” Say’s Classroom Champion Galilea Camarena. “So she had to take care of us, me and my two older sisters and she really made a big effort to come to the United States and for me to get this education and really just be successful in life.”

Galilea plans on attending Texas A&M and majoring in Biology with dreams of finding her way into the medical field.

Congratulations to Galilea Camarena of Madisonville High School. This weeks News 3 Sports Classroom Champion.

