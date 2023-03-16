Expansion of Bush Libray to showcase Locomotive 4141 and Marine One helicopter

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Construction continues at the George Bush Presidential Library & Museum to prepare for two major additions to be added to the campus.

The George & Barbara Bush Foundation shared renderings of the new projects during Thursday’s city council meeting.

Inside the new structure will be the Marine One helicopter President Bush used during his time in the White House and the No. 4141 Locomotive that carried him to his final resting place.

There will also be a cafeteria inside for visitors and the space can be used to host events or large gatherings.

Anyone that goes to the library & museum will be able to go into the space for free.

Jerimiah Cook, with Visit College Station, believes this new addition will set the George Bush Presidential Library& Museum apart from all others.

“It tells more of that story of what is so special about this area. He came here and felt that special feeling that we all get in College Station. That’s why the library is here and all the space around it,” said Cook.

The new addition will be open to the public in June 2024.

