Expansion of Bush Libray to showcase Locomotive 4141 and Marine One helicopter

KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
By Conner Beene
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Construction continues at the George Bush Presidential Library & Museum to prepare for two major additions to be added to the campus.

The George & Barbara Bush Foundation shared renderings of the new projects during Thursday’s city council meeting.

Inside the new structure will be the Marine One helicopter President Bush used during his time in the White House and the No. 4141 Locomotive that carried him to his final resting place.

There will also be a cafeteria inside for visitors and the space can be used to host events or large gatherings.

Anyone that goes to the library & museum will be able to go into the space for free.

Jerimiah Cook, with Visit College Station, believes this new addition will set the George Bush Presidential Library& Museum apart from all others.

“It tells more of that story of what is so special about this area. He came here and felt that special feeling that we all get in College Station. That’s why the library is here and all the space around it,” said Cook.

The new addition will be open to the public in June 2024.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aircraft landed in a field near the Texas A&M University Health Science Center between...
Bryan Business Council issues statement about disabled airplane on their property
A 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather has been placed on the Brazos Valley and a large portion...
Beginning of the rainbow: Severe weather possible ahead of St. Patrick’s Day
The Smith family and city of Bryan construction specialist Martin Caesar outside the family...
A new home on the horizon: Bryan family finds hope through city program
Bryan-College Station Salvation Army in need of volunteers and donations.
As Emergency SNAP benefits end, food pantries see heightened need for food assistance
OPIOID SETTLEMENT
City of Bryan set to receive first payment from nationwide opioid settlement

Latest News

Firefighters responded Wednesday night to a mobile home fire in the Benchley community in...
Firefighters respond to fire in Benchley community
The cause of the fire is unknown.
Fire destroys two structures on Robertson County property
Aggies take the court in Des Moines
Aggies’ excitement mounts for Big Dance berth
Wednesday Night Weather Update 3/15
Wednesday Night Weather Update - March 15