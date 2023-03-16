Fire destroys two structures on Robertson County property

The cause of the fire is unknown.
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:22 PM CDT
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A barn fire in Robertson County spread to a second building, destroying both, Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to Jackrabbit Lane, located just Northeast of Benchley, around 3:30 p.m. for a fire at a barn. According to Robertson County Emergency Management, the wind blew ashes and sparks into the air causing a second structure to catch fire.

Both structures located on the same property were unoccupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. A property owner was on-site at the time of the fire and reported seeing flames coming from the barn.

Five different fire departments responded to the call including Robertson County EMS.

