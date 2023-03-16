Fire destroys two structures on Robertson County property

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A barn fire in Robertson County spread to a second building, destroying both, Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to Jackrabbit Lane, located just Northeast of Benchley, around 3:30 p.m. for a fire at a barn. According to Robertson County Emergency Management, the wind blew ashes and sparks into the air causing a second structure to catch fire.

Both structures located on the same property were unoccupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. A property owner was on-site at the time of the fire and reported seeing flames coming from the barn.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Five different fire departments responded to the call including Robertson County EMS.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.