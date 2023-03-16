Firefighters respond to fire in Benchley community
The fire was reported just after 7:30 p.m. on J C Long Drive near Lake Bryan.
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BENCHLEY, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters responded Wednesday night to a mobile home fire in the Benchley community in Brazos County.
No injuries have been reported.
We’ll update this story when more details become available.
