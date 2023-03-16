From The Ground Up: Deciding what is considered a body of water

Fairfield Lake State Park
Fairfield Lake State Park(KWTX)
By Conner Beene
Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Water that is easily accessible is vital to producers in order for them to grow crops.

Some states are fighting for control of their streams but now there are questions about what is actually considered a body of water.

Bryan Shaw, former chair of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, says there are discussions that a body of water either alone or with other similar streams could significantly affect the integrity of a larger water source.

“Just because when it rains, that water is connected, that doesn’t make that become jurisdictional water. It needs to be, if not permanent, close to permanent. So most times of the year, most years that water is touching in some way.

States are also concerned that the new Waters of the U.S. rule will have a number of consequences that could hurt them financially.

“It certainly would raise the cost of doing something. Some people it will discourage them from doing a project at all, whether it’s building a house or it’s doing some economic venture because the risk is too high to be able to do that,” said Shaw.

The new Waters of the U.S. rule will go into effect on March 30.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aircraft landed in a field near the Texas A&M University Health Science Center between...
Bryan Business Council issues statement about disabled airplane on their property
Millard House II, superintendent of the Houston Independent School District, delivers the HISD...
Texas Education Agency will take control of Houston ISD in June
Strong storms are expected to roll through the area Thursday night along with a cold front that...
Strong storms expected Thursday night
OPIOID SETTLEMENT
City of Bryan set to receive first payment from nationwide opioid settlement
David Anderson discovered a 3.29-carat brown diamond while wet-sifting gravel at Arkansas'...
Man finds largest diamond so far this year at state park

Latest News

The aircraft landed in a field near the Texas A&M University Health Science Center between...
Pilot accuses mayor of holding plane for ransom after emergency landing in Bryan
Forecast low temperatures for Bryan-College Station March 16th through 21st
Big March cold seeps into the Brazos Valley. What does it mean for spring gardens & wildflowers?
Firefighters responded Wednesday night to a mobile home fire in the Benchley community in...
Firefighters respond to fire in Benchley community
The cause of the fire is unknown.
Fire destroys two structures on Robertson County property