Historic theatre, venue gifted to the city of Brenham

By Conner Beene
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Brenham was gifted a piece of history when it acquired the Barnhill Center at Historic Simon Theatre.

A project taking 16 years to complete saw the venue renovated and new conference room and ballroom spaces added to it.

The nonprofit organization, Brenham Main Street Historical Preservation, bought the theatre and collected around nine million dollars in donations to complete the project.

Hal Moorman is the chair of the Brenham Main Street Historical Preservation and says it was important to restore the Barnhill Center and Simon Theatre and make it a very important part of downtown Brenham.

“I have grown to love Brenham and this downtown area and it’s important. We didn’t want to see it go downhill,” said Moorman.

After the building was completed Brenham Main Street Historical Preservation gifted it to the city of Brenham and is now the property of the city.

“We got a facility that is really going to complement the city and all that we have done to bring life into our downtown,” said Brenham Mayor Milton Tate.

The Barnhill Center at Historic Simon Theater already has a schedule of events the community can look forward to.

