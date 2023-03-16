‘It was horrible’: Teen saved from dog attack by neighbors

As officers were giving the teenage victim aid, police say they were “confronted by the dog and...
As officers were giving the teenage victim aid, police say they were “confronted by the dog and euthanized it” by shooting it twice.(Source: WTKR via CNN)
By WTKR Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WTKR) - Police in Virginia shot and killed a pit bull after authorities say it attacked a teenager, leaving him seriously injured.

Police say the call about the dog attack came in around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday from a Virginia Beach neighborhood. The victim is believed to be 14 to 15 years old.

“I’ve never seen a dog attack anyone, like only on TV, not in person. It was horrible,” neighbor Terri Hall said.

Witnesses say the teenager was waiting to pick up his sister, who was being dropped off by a school bus, when the dog attacked him. It’s unclear how the dog, believed to have been a pit bull, got loose and if it lived in the neighborhood.

Hall and another neighbor, Tyjuan Walker, jumped into action to help the teen.

“The little boy was saying, ‘Help. Don’t let me die,’” Walker said. “The dog was too vicious.”

Hall says she put the dog in a headlock and swung it around, succeeding in getting it off the victim.

“I’m going to be honest, she saved that little boy’s life,” Walker said.

Hall says she has a daughter about the same age as the victim, and she was thinking about her at the time.

“My adrenaline kicked in, and I just did what I did,” she said.

As officers were giving the victim aid, police say they were “confronted by the dog and euthanized it” by shooting it twice.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Copyright 2023 WTKR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aircraft landed in a field near the Texas A&M University Health Science Center between...
Bryan Business Council issues statement about disabled airplane on their property
A 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather has been placed on the Brazos Valley and a large portion...
Beginning of the rainbow: Severe weather possible ahead of St. Patrick’s Day
The Smith family and city of Bryan construction specialist Martin Caesar outside the family...
A new home on the horizon: Bryan family finds hope through city program
Millard House II, superintendent of the Houston Independent School District, delivers the HISD...
Texas Education Agency will take control of Houston ISD in June
OPIOID SETTLEMENT
City of Bryan set to receive first payment from nationwide opioid settlement

Latest News

This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is a ballistic missile...
North Korea launches ICBM before South Korea-Japan summit
The aircraft landed in a field near the Texas A&M University Health Science Center between...
Pilot accuses mayor of holding plane for ransom after emergency landing in Bryan
Trooper Mitchell Paz is accused of allowing his girlfriend to access sensitive police...
State trooper accused of allowing girlfriend to access sensitive police information
Forecast low temperatures for Bryan-College Station March 16th through 21st
Big March cold seeps into the Brazos Valley. What does it mean for spring gardens & wildflowers?