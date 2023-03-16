No. 21 Texas A&M hosts No. 17 Georgia in SEC home opener

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - No. 21 Texas A&M hosts No. 17 Georgia in a three-game series beginning Friday at 5 p.m. at Davis Diamond.

All three games can be streamed on the SEC Network+, which is available through the WatchESPN app. Matt Simon is on the call for Friday’s game, while Chelsea Reber and Aggie legend Tori Vidales are on air for Saturday’s and Sunday’s games. Fans can also listen to all three games on the 12th Man Mobile app or locally on Gospel 97.3.

SEC SERIES WINS

Texas A&M’s series win at No. 7 Arkansas marked the first SEC Opening Weekend road series win since joining the league. It also marked the 26th series win overall, regardless of location, in the conference. The Aggies last won back-to-back series when they won three-straight in 2018 going 2-1 vs No. 9 South Carolina on March 30-April 1, 2-1 at No. 22 Mississippi State on April 4-7, followed by going 2-1 against No. 20 Kentucky on April 13-15 at Davis Diamond. When hosting, Texas A&M is 18-18 all-time in SEC series.

WEEKLY HONORS

Riley Valentine was named the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week on March 14 after going 3-for-5, including a home run and a double in Texas A&M’s pair of wins over No. 7 Arkansas. In the two games, Valentine registered a 1.400 slugging percentage and a .667 on-base percentage. The weekly accolade marked the second for the team after Trinity Cannon was named the SEC Co-Player of the Week on Feb. 13 after posting an impressive .810 on-base percentage, eight hits, eight walks and 11 runs in six games. The junior accumulated a .667 batting average and 1.083 slugging percentage with two doubles and a home run, while driving in six runs in the opening weekend.

HOME OF THE 12TH MAN

Texas A&M boasts a 99-37 (.725) record at Davis Diamond since it opened on April 27, 2018. The Aggies posted an impressive .727 winning percentage at home in 2022, finishing with a 24-9 mark at Davis Diamond and are a perfect 7-0 at Davis Diamond in 2023.

PROMOTIONS

Friday’s SEC home opener features a youth white “Aggies” shirt giveaway to the first 250 kids, while the first 500 fans can receive a green Aggies button for St. Patrick’s Day.

Sunday’s game is Military Appreciation Day, which features free tickets for military personnel through VetTix.

Sunday Funday at Davis Diamond. Fans can purchase one full price adult ticket at the Davis Diamond ticket window and bring up to four kids to the game for free. Only available as a walk up sale on the day of the game, no advance purchases.

Kids Run the Bases & Autographs. Stay after Sunday’s game for a chance to run the bases at Davis Diamond and get autographs from your favorite Aggies.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.