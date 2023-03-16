Police: No apparent injuries in Navasota parking lot shooting

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Navasota police say no one was injured after a Wednesday night shooting.

Around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of West Washington Avenue, where they found evidence of a shooting.

After reviewing video footage and speaking with witnesses, Navasota police say two groups were at the business and “exchanged words.” As one group drove off they fired multiple shots at the other group.

No group or person has been identified by police. Anyone with information can contact police at 936-825-6410 or provide an anonymous tip to Grimes County Crime Stoppers at 936-873-2000.

