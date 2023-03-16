Two windows for strong storms Thursday, turning COLD

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While Thursday daytime will be warm, windy, humid, with just a few passing showers, we’re still monitoring to distinct windows for some strong storms. While the first carries a higher risk for severe weather, the second looks to be our higher coverage of rain and storms.

Watching the Brazos Valley for 2 rounds of active weather as we wait on a stout March cold front to arrive

1. Mid-late afternoon: Highly conditional & isolated w/ greater chance of strong/severe east of I-45. Hail/wind/low tornado concern

2. Late evening - 2am Friday: Wind threat pic.twitter.com/GksKdXJ5TR — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) March 16, 2023

ROUND ONE: THURSDAY 12 PM - 6 PM

This round is a conditional chance and a “watch and wait” scenario. Data Wednesday afternoon suggests that the “lid” of stable air in the atmosphere should hold through midday. If this comes to fruition, then storms will have a hard time developing and strengthening with limited fuel to work with. However, should clouds break early, and we get a little warmer than expected, some storms may fire well ahead of the dryline around our area. Any storm that can break past the cap will be capable of large hail and a tornado, but this is the more isolated and less likely chance for severe weather before the main line arrives Thursday night. Thursday morning model data suggest a couple storms could fire, mainly along and east of I-45. This will need to be monitored through the late afternoon.

It is important to remember while the severe concern is lower in the afternoon, there will likely still be rain around through the midday hours. While one or two would have the potential to be significant or severe, not every storm is expected to reach that potential. Still, lightning, gusty wind, and heavy rain may stall outdoor plans if this round manages to develop and move east across the Brazos Valley.

ROUND TWO: THURSDAY 8 PM - FRIDAY 2 AM

Higher coverage and therefore a higher chance for strong storms arrives as we get past sunset. A cluster of strong storms looks to form along the dryline (and the cold front that will catch up with the line over the course of the evening) and move eastward into the area as early as about 8-9 pm, exiting the area by 12am-1am Friday. Heavy rain and strong wind will be the main threat with this line, but we will need to monitor the line for embedded rotation and possible brief tornados. Rain and a few elevated thunderstorms look to fill in behind the initial line of storms. The severe concern with these is low to none, as colder air undercuts the line and will highly limit storm development.

Strong storms are expected to roll through the area Thursday night along with a cold front that will bring a blustery and chilly St. Patrick's Day. (KBTX)

Scattered thunderstorms are still possible as the low moves out of the area through early morning Friday, but severe weather is not expected at this time. Behind the front it gets COLD and windy, so we may be dry, but don’t get caught without several extra layers if you’re planning on some St. Patrick’s Day festivities outside. A reinforcing front is expected this weekend, keeping lows in the 30s/40s and highs likely not exceeding 60 until early next week. A couple different disturbances rolling overhead should keep things mostly cloudy; at the moment, we are not expecting any additional precipitation until late Sunday, but we will keep you updated.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.