Treat of the Day: Brazos County Robotics teams finish 1st and 3rd at Houston Rodeo

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos County robotics teams finished 1st and 3rd place at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo.

The 1st place finish is a repeat performance from last year.

Jr. Brazos Bot Masters and Sr. saBOTage members and coaches took valuable time to get to learn, study, and know the motors and sensors.

