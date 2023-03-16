Treat of the Day: Brazos County Robotics teams finish 1st and 3rd at Houston Rodeo

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos County robotics teams finished 1st and 3rd place at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo.

The 1st place finish is a repeat performance from last year.

Jr. Brazos Bot Masters and Sr. saBOTage members and coaches took valuable time to get to learn, study, and know the motors and sensors.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.