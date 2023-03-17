Advocates spread awareness against drunk driving

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Having fun is a priority for those about to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, but after a fun night out it’s essential to find a sober ride home.

“U in the Driver Seat”, a student-led initiative at Texas A&M University, focuses on preventing drunk driving crashes by urging students to always find a sober ride. Advocates with the group want people to know the importance of thinking ahead, assigning a designated driver and not getting behind the wheel if impaired.

“Plan ahead while you are thinking clearly, and you want to also ask your friends to hold you accountable and decide together as a group that you want to stay safe,” said Christine Yager, a representative with U.D.S.

According to TxDOT, ne person in Texas dies every 7 hours and 43 minutes in a DUI-alcohol related traffic crash.

In 2021, 1,134 people in Texas were killed and 2,565 were seriously injured from impaired driving crashes, according to TxDOT data. During spring break of 2021, Texas recorded 874 DUI-alcohol related traffic crashes, resulting in 31 deaths and 107 serious injuries.

For more information on the dangers of impaired driving, visit soberrides.org

