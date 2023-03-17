Aggies migrate to the Midwest for NCAA tournament

By Morgan Weaver
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KBTX) - Instead of soaking in the sun, the Aggies have migrated to the Midwest this week to cheer on the Texas A&M Men’s basketball team in Des Moines for the NCAA tournament.

This spring break, several Texas A&M students decided to forgo the sun for cold and rainy Iowa this week including freshman communications major, Cooper Cuffe.

“I’ve been to basically every home game this year and I just love the team. They have great personality off the court. They are always nice to the fans and they always fight hard in their games,” said Cuffe. “Got to support the Aggies, opportunity to play Texas, could be a fun weekend.”

Prior to tip-off the Aggies were sent off by the 12th Man Foundation at the Hotel Fort Des Moines.

Fans were able to join together at the team hotel and cheer on their favorite team as they left to go to wells fargo arena.

The foundation says the aggies have worked so hard on an off the court this season this was the least they could do.

“Here in Des Moines to support our Aggies. The 12th Man Foundation, our mission is to support championship athletics so here we are to support our team all the way to a championship,” said VP of Operations Katelyn Buys. “We are pumped with the turnout here. It was not easy to get here, especially on such short notice. Love that the Aggies always show up and support their team.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aircraft landed in a field near the Texas A&M University Health Science Center between...
Pilot accuses mayor of holding plane for ransom after emergency landing in Bryan
The aircraft landed in a field near the Texas A&M University Health Science Center between...
Bryan Business Council issues statement about disabled airplane on their property
Millard House II, superintendent of the Houston Independent School District, delivers the HISD...
Texas Education Agency will take control of Houston ISD in June
Strong storms are expected to roll through the area Thursday night along with a cold front that...
Strong storms expected Thursday night
Navasota police say no one was injured after a Wednesday night shooting
Police: No apparent injuries in Navasota parking lot shooting

Latest News

Following a court battle, the TEA is preparing to take over Houston ISD, Snyder ISD and Shepard...
Breakdown: how some Brazos Valley districts narrowly avoided a TEA takeover
A Tornado Watch is in effect for the northern and central portions of the Brazos Valley until...
Tornado Watch issued for northern Brazos Valley
Thursday Evening Severe Weather Update - March 16
Evening Severe Weather Update - March 16
The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office says the incident has been resolved peacefully and the...
Burleson Co Sheriff’s Office: Incident resolved near Cooks Point