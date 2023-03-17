Aggies migrate to the Midwest for NCAA tournament

DES MOINES, Iowa (KBTX) - Instead of soaking in the sun, the Aggies have migrated to the Midwest this week to cheer on the Texas A&M Men’s basketball team in Des Moines for the NCAA tournament.

This spring break, several Texas A&M students decided to forgo the sun for cold and rainy Iowa this week including freshman communications major, Cooper Cuffe.

“I’ve been to basically every home game this year and I just love the team. They have great personality off the court. They are always nice to the fans and they always fight hard in their games,” said Cuffe. “Got to support the Aggies, opportunity to play Texas, could be a fun weekend.”

Prior to tip-off the Aggies were sent off by the 12th Man Foundation at the Hotel Fort Des Moines.

Fans were able to join together at the team hotel and cheer on their favorite team as they left to go to wells fargo arena.

The foundation says the aggies have worked so hard on an off the court this season this was the least they could do.

“Here in Des Moines to support our Aggies. The 12th Man Foundation, our mission is to support championship athletics so here we are to support our team all the way to a championship,” said VP of Operations Katelyn Buys. “We are pumped with the turnout here. It was not easy to get here, especially on such short notice. Love that the Aggies always show up and support their team.”

