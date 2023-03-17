Aggies open outdoor season at Island Relays Bahamas

(KBTX)
By Sam Thornton / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, BAHAMAS – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams compete at the Island Relays Bahamas at the Grand Bahamas Sports Complex on Friday and Saturday.

Along with the Aggies, other teams competing at the meet include Arizona, Oklahoma, South Carolina, the University of the Bahamas and Vanderbilt.

Competition kicks off on Friday with the women’s javelin throw on at 9 a.m. CT, while running events begin after the opening ceremony at 4 p.m. CT. Saturday’s events will start at 8 a.m. CT with the women’s 3000m.

Fans can follow along with live results provided by MileSplit.

To learn more about Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, log on to 12thMan.com and follow @aggietfxc.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Clark, 79, was arrested for indecency with a child and solicitation of prostitution. He...
Whataburger employees credited with saving 13-year-old girl: ‘Something didn’t seem right’
The aircraft landed in a field near the Texas A&M University Health Science Center between...
Pilot accuses mayor of holding plane for ransom after emergency landing in Bryan
Estimated rainfall totals from Thursday's storms. The severe threat has ended for the Brazos...
Tornado Watch CANCELED for the Brazos Valley
Navasota police say no one was injured after a Wednesday night shooting
Police: No apparent injuries in Navasota parking lot shooting
Ana Fernanda Basaldua Ruiz
Father: Death of Fort Hood soldier being investigated as a suicide

Latest News

Men’s tennis travels to Fayetteville for conference matchup Saturday
Navasota Animal Shelter in need of adoptions
Navasota Animal Shelter
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
Focus at Four: The effect of wildfires on drinking water
Focus at Four: The effect of wildfires on drinking water