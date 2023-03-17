Aggies open outdoor season at Island Relays Bahamas

FREEPORT, BAHAMAS – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams compete at the Island Relays Bahamas at the Grand Bahamas Sports Complex on Friday and Saturday.

Along with the Aggies, other teams competing at the meet include Arizona, Oklahoma, South Carolina, the University of the Bahamas and Vanderbilt.

Competition kicks off on Friday with the women’s javelin throw on at 9 a.m. CT, while running events begin after the opening ceremony at 4 p.m. CT. Saturday’s events will start at 8 a.m. CT with the women’s 3000m.

Fans can follow along with live results provided by MileSplit.

