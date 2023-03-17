Brazos County man accepted into United States Military Academy West Point

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday a young man in Brazos County was recognized at The George Bush Library and Museum for his acceptance into the United States Military Academy West Point.

Dylan Turnbull, who currently attends the Marion Military Institute was surrounded by family and friends as his acceptance was recognized by Congressman Pete Sessions, Texas 17th Congressional District. Sessions shared a few words with those in attendance about what it means to be accepted and to serve the United States. Turnbull and his father also shared a few words about his journey getting into the academy.

Growing up Turnbull said he was in awe of soldiers whenever he saw them in public and it made him want to join the military. Since he found out about USMA West Point from his uncle he’s worked towards it every day.

“It’s been my dream for a long time, since 5th grade it’s definitely been a big goal of mine, been working hard towards it,” Turnbull said. “It’s just a dream come true, almost kind of like a Cinderella story.”

Turnbull said being honored by Sessions along with his family and friends was a “super cool” experience and he’s excited about being part of something bigger than himself.

“The United State Military, the United States Army it’s the greatest organization in the world, so I’m really excited to be a part of something that’s going to make me a better person,” Turnbull said.

Sessions said Turnbull’s desire to attend the academy means that he sees his lineage as not just a young American, but he sees his duty to the nation.

“Perhaps President George H.W. Bush embodied that most of all, so to be here at the Bush School is a real honor for me and for Dylan,” Sessions said.

Character, leadership, and academics are the three aspects that are examined when determining acceptance into the United States Military Sessions said.

“The academic credentialing is what separates our leaders from just what might be great athletes and great other people,” Sessions said. “They have to have the academic credentialing to make this successful.”

For 25 years Sessions has appointed people to the academies that have placed young people like Turnbull around the world in order to keep the United States safe, he said.

“This is about keeping the homeland safe against people who might do our people harm, so I have great confidence in the young people their training, their mission, and their ability to protect our country,” Sessions said.

Sessions said that Turnbull is part of seven individuals in the Brazos Valley who have been accepted by the academies.

