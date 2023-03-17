Circle Star Firearms & Outdoors to host weekend event, bringing in thousands of guests

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - If you don’t already have weekend plans, there’s quite the event going on in Anderson, TX.

Circle Star Firearms & Outdoors is hosting their grand opening for their newest location on Saturday. They’ll have a weekend long competition for their annual ‘Saint Porktrick’s 2023 Hog Hunt’.

Jake Cawthon and Jason Westmoreland are the owners of Circle Star Firearms & Outdoors. They told KBTX they’re expecting over 4,000 guests on Saturday.

“There are folks from all over coming out this weekend. At our grand opening we’ll have a lot of different vendors coming in, talking about their products. Its a great time for a sort of ‘Q and A’ for any question you may have on rifles or pistols you may be interested in,” said Cawthon. “At the same time, there’s our annual hog hunt with pigs continuously coming in to get weighed. There really won’t be a time where there’s nothing to do. Bring a chair, you’ll want to stay awhile.”

“There are going to be door prizes throughout the day given out. A gun is going to be given away each hour. There will be crawfish, barbecue, a concert,” said Jason Westmoreland. “There’s nothing like this in College Station or the Brazos Valley. It’s definetly worth checking out. We have the largest selection of just about everything outdoors in the Brazos Valley.”

The grand opening will be from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday March 18.

Live music featuring Mike Donnell will be 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will benefit Todd Mission Volunteer Fire Department.

Event location is 6320 HWY 90 N in Anderson, TX.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.