Distin named South Central Region Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Year

(KBTX)
By Matthew McGinnis / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana -- Texas A&M’s Lamara Distin was named South Central Region Women’s Field Athlete of the Year for the second straight year, the U. S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association announced Thursday afternoon.

Distin capped an undefeated season in the high jump with a victory at the NCAA Indoor Championships, her third straight national title. At the Tiger Paw Invitational in February, Distin cleared 6-5.5/1.97m to set the national lead and equal the No. 3 mark in collegiate history, setting Jamaican and Texas A&M records along the way. She ended the year with just five misses at heights under her national leading clearance.

This is the fourth straight year an Aggie has won the South Central Region Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Year award, as Tyra Gittens claimed the award in back to back years (2020-2021), and Distin wins her second straight (2022-2023).

