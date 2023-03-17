Few more showers with a CHILLY weekend on the way

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Overnight LOUD thunderstorms were complimented by some early morning showers, and we may find a few more before Friday ditches the rain and keeps the wind and the chill.

St. Paddy’s plans? Get the big green jacket! Assuming we keep the clouds around (pretty safe assumption) we are only set to top out at about 55 this afternoon. Brace yourself: This weekend doesn’t look much warmer, if at all.

Saturday Questions: A weak disturbance will move across the state tonight into tomorrow, and higher resolution models have been picking up on not only rain, but even some snow potential, mainly to the WEST of our area. The mountains of West Texas to even the Hill Country may find flakes falling over the course of the day Saturday, but at the moment, most of, if not all, of that moisture looks to stay above our heads locally, evaporating before reaching the ground. That said, a couple periods of drizzle, light rain, or even a couple sleet pellets may be with us through Saturday early afternoon, then we look dry and calm (but chilly) to finish the weekend.

May find another round of rain before Friday is done, then very light rain is possible Saturday. (KBTX)

In other words, may be a good idea to park the poncho for Saturday, but most of all, be ready for the nagging chill to stay with us all weekend! We are monitoring temperature trends for both Saturday and Sunday nights, but for now, widespread sub-freezing temperatures are not expected. We will keep you updated as we monitor trends throughout the weekend.

