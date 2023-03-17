Free Music Friday: Cash Byers & Big Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Cash Byers joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday on March 17.

Byers is a traveling country Texas singer-songwriter.

“I started playing music in my grandpa’s living room when I was five or six,” he said.

Byers moved to Bryan-College Station back in 2019 where he started to pursue his music career.

“I’ll actually be playing in College Station at the Canteen at Cavalry Court on Saturday, March 18 from 7:30 to 10:30,” Byers said.

If you aren’t able to come out on Saturday, he says his band’s music is also available on streaming platforms under Cash Byers & Big Valley, including their newest single “Ride, Cowgirl, Ride”.

They performed their song “Singer’s Blues” for Free Music Friday. That can be found below.

